Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,759,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Healthpeak Properties worth $32,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 554.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PEAK opened at $17.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.94. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 272.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.05.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

