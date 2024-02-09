Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Price Target Raised to C$26.00 at Desjardins

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$21.00 to C$26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Héroux-Devtek from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$22.20.
Héroux-Devtek Stock Up 4.2 %
Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.10. Héroux-Devtek had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of C$163.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$148.55 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Héroux-Devtek will post 1.01002 EPS for the current year.
About Héroux-Devtek
Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.
