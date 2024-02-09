Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Given New $204.00 Price Target at Barclays

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $175.86.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE HLT opened at $194.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.15. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $129.86 and a 1-year high of $198.15.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 107.08% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

