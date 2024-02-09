HLS Therapeutics’ (HLS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Clarus Securities

Clarus Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for HLS Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HLS. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of HLS Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$12.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Canada downgraded shares of HLS Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

HLS Therapeutics Trading Down 2.4 %

HLS Therapeutics stock opened at C$4.15 on Tuesday. HLS Therapeutics has a 52 week low of C$3.34 and a 52 week high of C$9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$133.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.52.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$21.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$21.97 million. HLS Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.49% and a negative net margin of 45.41%. Analysts expect that HLS Therapeutics will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About HLS Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

