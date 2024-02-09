H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) PT Raised to $38.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 16.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $45.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. H&R Block has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $49.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.87.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.45 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 547.48% and a net margin of 16.98%. H&R Block’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that H&R Block will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $2,208,613.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,915,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth $620,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in H&R Block by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in H&R Block by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in H&R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in H&R Block by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

