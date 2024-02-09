Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $42.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ichor traded as high as $40.39 and last traded at $40.35, with a volume of 54046 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.90.

ICHR has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Ichor from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ichor by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,103,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,093,000 after buying an additional 265,677 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ichor by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,623,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,225,000 after buying an additional 22,880 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ichor by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,764,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,350,000 after acquiring an additional 56,725 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Ichor by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,456,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,056,000 after acquiring an additional 228,828 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ichor by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,232,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,345,000 after acquiring an additional 253,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 2.01.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $196.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.70 million. Ichor had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

