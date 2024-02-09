IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,273 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in IDACORP by 0.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in IDACORP by 33.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the second quarter valued at approximately $569,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in IDACORP by 34.4% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in IDACORP by 5.4% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on IDA. StockNews.com raised shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Guggenheim lowered shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of IDACORP from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

IDACORP Stock Down 1.3 %

IDA stock opened at $88.40 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.08 and a 52-week high of $112.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.57.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.94%.

IDACORP Profile

(Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.