IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 33.9% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 10.4% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $573.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $539.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $491.70. The firm has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.96, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $579.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.50.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

