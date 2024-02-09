ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Stock Position Lifted by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ING. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ING Groep by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 56,889,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,923 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the second quarter worth about $154,730,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 7.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,620,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,113,000 after buying an additional 608,473 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ING Groep by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,294,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,778,000 after buying an additional 619,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ING Groep by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,137,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,147,000 after acquiring an additional 181,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Price Performance

Shares of ING opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average of $13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.60. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $15.22.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

