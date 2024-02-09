Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.49% of Ingevity worth $8,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 26,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Ingevity by 70.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Ingevity in the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 936.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

NGVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ingevity from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. CJS Securities lowered Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of NGVT opened at $44.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Ingevity Co. has a one year low of $36.66 and a one year high of $90.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.97.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

