Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Free Report) by 85.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,040,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,402,100 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 2.22% of Innoviz Technologies worth $5,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Innoviz Technologies by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 46,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innoviz Technologies by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 190,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Innoviz Technologies from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Innoviz Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INVZ opened at $1.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2.14. The company has a market cap of $270.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.11. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $5.26.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 million. Innoviz Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,689.54% and a negative return on equity of 76.16%. Equities analysts predict that Innoviz Technologies Ltd. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

