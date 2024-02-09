Insider Buying: BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Major Shareholder Buys 100,354 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 100,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 15.81 per share, for a total transaction of 1,586,596.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,860,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 298,181,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 93,967 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of 15.56 per share, for a total transaction of 1,462,126.52.

On Friday, February 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 53,462 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of 15.60 per share, for a total transaction of 834,007.20.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 134,564 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of 15.50 per share, for a total transaction of 2,085,742.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 264,206 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of 15.41 per share, for a total transaction of 4,071,414.46.

On Friday, January 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 347,814 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of 15.26 per share, for a total transaction of 5,307,641.64.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 113,312 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 15.13 per share, for a total transaction of 1,714,410.56.

On Monday, January 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 54,477 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 15.06 per share, for a total transaction of 820,423.62.

On Thursday, January 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 41,792 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 14.89 per share, for a total transaction of 622,282.88.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 19,207 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 15.10 per share, for a total transaction of 290,025.70.

On Thursday, January 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 72,085 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 15.17 per share, for a total transaction of 1,093,529.45.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Price Performance

BMEZ stock opened at 15.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 14.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 14.71. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 1-year low of 12.93 and a 1-year high of 16.95.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the second quarter valued at $197,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 45.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 13,683 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the third quarter valued at $3,827,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 856,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,069,000 after buying an additional 33,677 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

Featured Articles

