Insider Buying: Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID) Insider Acquires 29,999 Shares of Stock

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID – Get Free Report) insider Isabel Liu purchased 29,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £14,999.50 ($18,803.43).

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Price Performance

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock opened at GBX 50.10 ($0.63) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £287.29 million, a PE ratio of 715.71 and a beta of 0.18. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc has a 12-month low of GBX 47.60 ($0.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 167.50 ($2.10). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 92.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 103.22.

Get Gresham House Energy Storage Fund alerts:

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.84 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Company Profile

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc is an infrastructure investment fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham House Energy Storage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.