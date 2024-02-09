Insider Buying: Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID) Insider Acquires 29,999 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2024

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRIDGet Free Report) insider Isabel Liu purchased 29,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £14,999.50 ($18,803.43).

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Price Performance

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock opened at GBX 50.10 ($0.63) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £287.29 million, a PE ratio of 715.71 and a beta of 0.18. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc has a 12-month low of GBX 47.60 ($0.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 167.50 ($2.10). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 92.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 103.22.

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.84 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc is an infrastructure investment fund.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Gresham House Energy Storage Fund (LON:GRID)

Receive News & Ratings for Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham House Energy Storage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.