Insider Buying: Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust (LON:SERE) Insider Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust (LON:SERE – Get Free Report) insider Mark Beddy purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of £6,900 ($8,649.87).

Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust Stock Performance

Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust stock opened at GBX 67.60 ($0.85) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 68.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 69.98. The company has a market cap of £90.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,690.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 9.26. Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 63.77 ($0.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 89.75 ($1.13).

Get Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust alerts:

Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a €0.01 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -15,000.00%.

About Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc is a UK closed-ended real estate investment company incorporated on 9 January 2015. Its investment manager is Schroder Real Estate Investment Management Limited. It invests in European growth cities, specifically institutional quality, income-producing commercial real estate in major Continental European cities and regions.

See Also

