Insider Selling: Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Director Sells 3,289 Shares of Stock

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock opened at $245.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.04. The stock has a market cap of $181.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $249.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 15.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Danaher by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 126,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,365,000 after buying an additional 25,436 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 20,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,767,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,707,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $857,711,000 after buying an additional 292,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management boosted its holdings in Danaher by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 2,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

