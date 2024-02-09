Insider Selling: Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Insider Sells 1,013 Shares of Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) insider William Yeung sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $15,083.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,504.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

William Yeung also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

On Tuesday, January 30th, William Yeung sold 823 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $13,093.93.

Energy Recovery Stock Performance

Energy Recovery stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $864.76 million, a PE ratio of 56.67 and a beta of 1.29. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a one year low of $14.04 and a one year high of $30.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average of $20.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on Energy Recovery from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Energy Recovery

Institutional Trading of Energy Recovery

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Energy Recovery by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Energy Recovery by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 889,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,760,000 after acquiring an additional 60,042 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery during the fourth quarter valued at $858,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Energy Recovery by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 77,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Energy Recovery by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Recovery

(Get Free Report)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.