Insider Selling: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CFO Sells 12,892 Shares of Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) CFO John Kober sold 12,892 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $1,030,715.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,726.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, November 27th, John Kober sold 13,703 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.76, for a total value of $1,147,763.28.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $82.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 7.24. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.53 and a fifty-two week high of $96.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.28, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.15.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $150.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.70 million. Analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.70.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

