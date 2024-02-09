Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($1.21) Per Share

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Inspire Medical Systems in a research report issued on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp analyst B. Fishbin expects that the company will earn ($1.21) per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inspire Medical Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.77) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, October 16th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $245.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.92.

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $202.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -273.00 and a beta of 1.42. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $123.27 and a 12 month high of $330.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.50.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth about $1,452,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 225.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 18.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

