Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 27,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Insulet worth $35,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 101,333.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,095 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $473,166,000 after buying an additional 529,926 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,016,000 after buying an additional 474,545 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,275,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Insulet by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 723,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $208,538,000 after buying an additional 281,000 shares during the period.

Insulet Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $196.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $125.82 and a 1-year high of $335.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PODD shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total transaction of $3,286,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,835.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

