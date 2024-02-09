Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Intellicheck Stock Performance
Shares of IDN stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. Intellicheck has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.44 million, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.71.
Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $4.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intellicheck will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Intellicheck Company Profile
Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems.
