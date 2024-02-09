Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) President David J. Rosa Sells 80,710 Shares

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total value of $31,418,788.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 163,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,607,962.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance
Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $386.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $347.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.57. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.65 and a 52 week high of $392.00.
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have commented on ISRG. HSBC began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.60.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Surgical
Intuitive Surgical Company Profile
Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Intuitive Surgical
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- New York Community Bank stock plummets amid real estate risks
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.