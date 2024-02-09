Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) President David J. Rosa Sells 80,710 Shares

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total value of $31,418,788.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 163,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,607,962.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $386.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $347.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.57. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.65 and a 52 week high of $392.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ISRG. HSBC began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

