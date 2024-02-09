Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Stock Position Increased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 400.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,486 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 997.8% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

PRF stock opened at $36.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.39. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $29.64 and a 12-month high of $36.11. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

