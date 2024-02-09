Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Holdings Decreased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RPV. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 22,300.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $81.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.93. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $67.69 and a 52-week high of $86.79. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.