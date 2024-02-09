Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Holdings Decreased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RPV. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 22,300.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $81.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.93. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $67.69 and a 52-week high of $86.79. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17.
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.
