Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Uber Technologies (UBER)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) recently:

2/8/2024 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $60.00 to $85.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/8/2024 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $63.00 to $86.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2024 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $76.00 to $84.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2024 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $69.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2024 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2024 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2024 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $77.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2024 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $72.00 to $79.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2024 – Uber Technologies was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

2/7/2024 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $71.00.

2/6/2024 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $79.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2024 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $62.00 to $75.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2024 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $68.00 to $73.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2024 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $58.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2024 – Uber Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2024 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $63.00 to $71.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/17/2024 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $63.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/16/2024 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $63.00.

1/11/2024 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $59.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/9/2024 – Uber Technologies is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock.

12/29/2023 – Uber Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $59.00.

12/19/2023 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $61.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $71.62 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $73.05. The company has a market capitalization of $147.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.45.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,108.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,683,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $721,301,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386,205 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,850,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,126,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

