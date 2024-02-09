iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Shares Sold by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 27,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 95.9% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 14,183 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $66.44 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.01 and a 1 year high of $66.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

