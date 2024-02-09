iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.76

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.76 and last traded at $35.74, with a volume of 2704 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.59.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 1,552.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 810,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,530,000 after buying an additional 37,089 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

