iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Position Reduced by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 46.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 114.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the first quarter worth $12,213,000.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Price Performance

IYM opened at $132.46 on Friday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.22 and a fifty-two week high of $140.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.76. The company has a market capitalization of $788.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

