iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,266,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,662,031,000 after acquiring an additional 144,717 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,984 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,110,000 after acquiring an additional 788,079 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,360,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,968,000 after acquiring an additional 338,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,665,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,368,000 after acquiring an additional 9,652 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

IYW opened at $132.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.53 and a 200-day moving average of $114.20. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $81.54 and a 52-week high of $132.76.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

