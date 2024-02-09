J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 5,062 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,424 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,462 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,817 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSK Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:GSK opened at $41.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. GSK plc has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $42.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.61. The company has a market cap of $86.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3564 per share. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GSK. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,730.00.

About GSK

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

