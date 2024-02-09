J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 13,416 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,416 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 75.4% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Susquehanna raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.07.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $24.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.72. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 33.97%. Analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

