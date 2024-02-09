J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 274 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Entegris by 73.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the first quarter worth $1,144,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Entegris by 43.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 14,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 187.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the period.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

In other Entegris news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $267,847.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,626 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,470.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $124.75 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.37 and a 1 year high of $126.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.98 and its 200 day moving average is $103.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.51 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

