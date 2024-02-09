J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 28,762 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,762 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,616,000 after purchasing an additional 24,488,897 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,278,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,946,000 after acquiring an additional 10,728,461 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 45,436,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,396 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 401,736.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326,378 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,584,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,928 shares in the last quarter.

SCHH opened at $19.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $21.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.08.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

