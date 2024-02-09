J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.20 Million Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the second quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 33.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

ARW stock opened at $113.40 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.77 and a 1-year high of $147.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.36.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.26. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.69 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Stories

