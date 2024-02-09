J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,653 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth $29,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CINF. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of CINF opened at $107.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.64. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.63. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $95.01 and a 1-year high of $130.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,795.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.