J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,734 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $91,443,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $43,064,000. Hound Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 81.1% in the second quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 216,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,097,000 after acquiring an additional 96,970 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 44.8% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 294,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,524,000 after acquiring an additional 91,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 927,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $351,447,000 after acquiring an additional 80,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $395.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $498.50.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $326.30 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $261.59 and a 52 week high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of -55.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $316.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total value of $195,874.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,004.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total transaction of $195,874.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,004.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total transaction of $358,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,440.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.