J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 60.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,593 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 75,401 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 686.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.41.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,332 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,410. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Trading Down 3.1 %

Fortinet stock opened at $67.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The stock has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

