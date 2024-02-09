J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,232 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,508.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $98.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.27. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $75.92 and a twelve month high of $98.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

