J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,258 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the third quarter worth about $802,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Acushnet by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $542,000. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $1,142,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,454 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,723.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Acushnet from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Acushnet from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Acushnet from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Acushnet from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $65.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $43.62 and a 1 year high of $67.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.91.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

