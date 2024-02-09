J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,186 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,626,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,660,000 after buying an additional 33,821 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,215,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,401,000 after acquiring an additional 529,394 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the second quarter worth $72,705,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 60.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,373,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,565,000 after acquiring an additional 518,905 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 203.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,177,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,351,000 after acquiring an additional 789,254 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EWT opened at $46.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1-year low of $42.13 and a 1-year high of $50.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.86.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

