J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 895 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,788 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 160.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a "sector weight" rating on the stock.

NYSE:EME opened at $242.00 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.85 and a 52 week high of $242.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

