J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $3.27 Million Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 85,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NRG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in NRG Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NRG Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG opened at $52.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $55.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NRG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com cut NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

