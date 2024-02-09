Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Wednesday, RTT News reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $167.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $174.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $136.57 and a 1 year high of $174.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 17.26%. Jack Henry & Associates's quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,742,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,648,000 after acquiring an additional 46,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,223,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,430,000 after buying an additional 19,148 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,145,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,933,000 after buying an additional 244,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,449,000 after buying an additional 62,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,155,000 after buying an additional 922,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

