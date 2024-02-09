Jayne Cottam Buys 348 Shares of Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Stock

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report) insider Jayne Cottam bought 348 shares of Assura stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £149.64 ($187.59).

Jayne Cottam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 5th, Jayne Cottam bought 728 shares of Assura stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £327.60 ($410.68).

Assura Stock Performance

Shares of AGR stock opened at GBX 42.92 ($0.54) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -715.33, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 45.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 44.74. Assura Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 38.38 ($0.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 54.60 ($0.68).

Assura Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a GBX 0.82 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5,000.00%.

AGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Assura from GBX 52 ($0.65) to GBX 53 ($0.66) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Assura from GBX 49 ($0.61) to GBX 51 ($0.64) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Shore Capital initiated coverage on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 56.25 ($0.71).

About Assura

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

