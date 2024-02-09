Jeffrey Flug Sells 152 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Stock

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Flug sold 152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $11,559.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,407.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Flug also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 29th, Jeffrey Flug sold 152 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $11,413.68.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $57,878.97.

SHAK opened at $79.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 1,980.50 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.86 and a 200-day moving average of $66.22. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.01 and a 52 week high of $80.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

SHAK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Shake Shack from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. HSBC began coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.79.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

