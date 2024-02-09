Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell Sells 23,110 Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 23,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $2,070,424.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,474,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,011,653.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
IES Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of IESC stock opened at $90.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.28. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $92.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.61.
IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 26.83%.
Institutional Trading of IES
IES Company Profile
IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than IES
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- New York Community Bank stock plummets amid real estate risks
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.