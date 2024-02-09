Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell Sells 23,110 Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 23,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $2,070,424.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,474,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,011,653.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of IESC stock opened at $90.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.28. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $92.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.61.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 26.83%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of IES by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in IES by 1,078.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in IES during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IES during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in IES by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

