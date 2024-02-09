Jonathan Davies Buys 56 Shares of SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Stock

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Davies purchased 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 224 ($2.81) per share, with a total value of £125.44 ($157.25).

Jonathan Davies also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 8th, Jonathan Davies acquired 56 shares of SSP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 222 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of £124.32 ($155.85).

On Tuesday, December 19th, Jonathan Davies sold 150 shares of SSP Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($2.96), for a total value of £354 ($443.78).

On Wednesday, December 6th, Jonathan Davies purchased 55 shares of SSP Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 229 ($2.87) per share, with a total value of £125.95 ($157.89).

SSP Group Stock Performance

LON:SSPG opened at GBX 224.40 ($2.81) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 227.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 220.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22,440.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 535.27. SSP Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 175.70 ($2.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 283.20 ($3.55).

SSP Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. SSP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30,000.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SSPG. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.64) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SSP Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 312 ($3.91).

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

Featured Articles

