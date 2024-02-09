JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Price Target to $100.00

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ARM. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ARM from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ARM from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of ARM from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of 74.23.

NASDAQ ARM opened at 113.89 on Thursday. ARM has a 12-month low of 46.50 and a 12-month high of 126.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of 71.44.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.25 by 0.04. The business had revenue of 824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 762.50 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ARM will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARM. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the third quarter worth about $339,965,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the third quarter worth about $242,812,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the third quarter worth about $152,896,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the third quarter worth about $143,092,000. Finally, Intel Corp purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the third quarter worth about $62,965,000.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

