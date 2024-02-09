JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $52.09

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.09 and last traded at $52.03, with a volume of 260211 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.89.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.42 and a 200 day moving average of $48.77.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.3417 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%.
Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- New York Community Bank stock plummets amid real estate risks
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.