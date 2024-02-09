JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $52.09

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.09 and last traded at $52.03, with a volume of 260211 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.89.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.42 and a 200 day moving average of $48.77.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.3417 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JEPQ. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

See Also

