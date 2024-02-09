Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 10 ($0.13) price target on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 13 ($0.16) price target on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.
Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals processing and recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.
