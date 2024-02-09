Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) Insider Purchases £192.30 in Stock

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Free Report) insider David Cicurel purchased 2 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 9,615 ($120.53) per share, with a total value of £192.30 ($241.07).

Judges Scientific Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of JDG opened at GBX 9,640 ($120.85) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £638.17 million, a PE ratio of 7,358.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9,388.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9,004.56. Judges Scientific plc has a 52-week low of GBX 7,300 ($91.51) and a 52-week high of £103.50 ($129.75). The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.17.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Judges Scientific Company Profile

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. It operates through two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

